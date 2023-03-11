Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Seagen were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,254 shares of company stock valued at $23,701,263 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Stock Down 0.6 %

SGEN stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.14. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

