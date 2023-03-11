Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.69.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.