Utah Retirement Systems Buys 41,164 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

