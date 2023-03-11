Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 510,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,700,000 after purchasing an additional 450,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $24,742,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.69 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

