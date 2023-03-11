Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.38 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $3,782,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 21.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after buying an additional 365,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $429.28 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $428.65 and a 200-day moving average of $356.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

