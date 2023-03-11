Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 115,162 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.16% of ANSYS worth $2,156,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in ANSYS by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $296.03 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $328.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.