Oracle Co. (ORCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 24th

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Oracle has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Oracle Trading Down 3.2 %

Oracle stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 221.89%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $65,521,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,693.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 658,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,794,000 after purchasing an additional 634,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

