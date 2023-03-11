Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LNTH. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $87.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $751,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,738,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $751,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,738,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,493,792.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,024,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,801 shares of company stock valued at $11,138,348. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,795,000 after acquiring an additional 90,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after acquiring an additional 326,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 483,276 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.