102,292 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.09% of Tenable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth $54,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 590.7% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 26.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Stock Down 3.4 %

TENB stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $309,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $309,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,958. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

