Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 382,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $21,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading

