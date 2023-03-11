Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.64% of Kornit Digital worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $19.28 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

