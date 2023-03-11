Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 55,000 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $224.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

