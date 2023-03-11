Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 474,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of Seagate Technology worth $25,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after buying an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 328.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $67,409,000 after acquiring an additional 970,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,456,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

STX opened at $61.75 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

