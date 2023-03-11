Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $26,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of JCI opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

