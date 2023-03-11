Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 208,400 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $22,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $186.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average of $168.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

