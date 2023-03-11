Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,468,000 after acquiring an additional 290,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,842,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.64. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 329.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

