Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 103,900 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $25,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $118.13 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,378,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,603,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.