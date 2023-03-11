Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $186,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,053 shares of company stock worth $31,901,869. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 3.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE SNOW opened at $131.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

