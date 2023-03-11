Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,677 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $20,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of JCI opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

