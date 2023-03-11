Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,076,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,129,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.51% of Wendy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 226,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,763,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,644,000 after purchasing an additional 79,905 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEN stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

