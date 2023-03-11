Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,830 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $25,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth $1,947,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,054,180 shares of company stock worth $243,764,675. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DINO opened at $49.27 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

