Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,192 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

