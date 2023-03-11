Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 38,064 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 722.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of STAAR Surgical worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

STAA opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.