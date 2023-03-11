Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $572,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,085,000 after purchasing an additional 302,083 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 126,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 48,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 153.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,693 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

