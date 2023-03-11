Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,359.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 485.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,686 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 495.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after buying an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

