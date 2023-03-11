Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,881 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

ELAN stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

