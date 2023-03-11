Two Sigma Investments LP Has $21.55 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 476,986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $21,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Boston Partners grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($63.85) to GBX 5,380 ($64.69) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

