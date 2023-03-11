Trexquant Investment LP Buys 27,141 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $223,775.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,829.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $223,775.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,829.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IONS stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

