UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $106.55 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026,720 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Avantor worth $106,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,205 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 135.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 16.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,990,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $21.26 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

