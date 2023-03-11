UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,433 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.71% of UDR worth $95,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in UDR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in UDR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in UDR by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

UDR stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 159.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 608.00%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

