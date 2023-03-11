Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

