UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 99,625 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,625 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of L3Harris Technologies worth $105,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after acquiring an additional 427,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after acquiring an additional 383,747 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $203.37 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.01 and its 200-day moving average is $219.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.