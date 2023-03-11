Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $3,019,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $1,325,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $192.86 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $232.92. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

