Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 500 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.28 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,740. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

