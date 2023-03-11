Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 203.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,961 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IART. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IART stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Featured Stories

