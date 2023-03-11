Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of DGX opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

