UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 188,003 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,914,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,003 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.91% of APA worth $99,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in APA by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after acquiring an additional 526,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in APA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in APA by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after buying an additional 2,346,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in APA by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.52.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

