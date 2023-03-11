UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,461 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of ONEOK worth $113,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ONEOK by 10.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after buying an additional 339,036 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 1.9 %

ONEOK stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.