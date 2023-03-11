UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 52,858 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,858 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of CrowdStrike worth $115,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Shares of CRWD opened at $119.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total value of $1,081,235.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,610,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company's stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

