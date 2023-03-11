UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 47,756 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,756 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $109,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,765,000 after acquiring an additional 760,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,688,000 after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $41,743,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $16,219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,207.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after buying an additional 233,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $81.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average is $77.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.