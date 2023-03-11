Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,281,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 636,317 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.