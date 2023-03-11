UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,167,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,562 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $105,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

