Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,932,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,359 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $103,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

