Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 61,300 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,100 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after acquiring an additional 719,284 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $192,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 11.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,401,000 after acquiring an additional 450,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RIVN opened at $14.16 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.