Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,553,000 after buying an additional 1,461,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

