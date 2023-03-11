Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 200 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

NYSE:WST opened at $314.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

