Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 500 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPL were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 50.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PPL by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in PPL by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Insider Transactions at PPL

PPL Stock Performance

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

