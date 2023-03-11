Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lennar were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,178,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.5% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,940,000 after buying an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE LEN opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.73. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.