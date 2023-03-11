Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.56 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $282.74 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.32 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.88 and a 200-day moving average of $351.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.14.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

