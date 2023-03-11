Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Increased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $54,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 3.7 %

MLM stock opened at $341.02 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $406.85. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.02%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

